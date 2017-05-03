ELON, NC -- A retired police captain donated a 247-year-old Bible to Elon Tuesday afternoon.

The Bible is not ordinary. The Bible belonged to James O'Kelly, who was known for standing up against slavery in the 1700's and taking his horse up and down the East Coast to preach. The donated Bible traveled with O'Kelly in his saddlebags wherever he went.

After O'Kelly died, his legacy led to the eventual founding of Elon College.

Steve Lynch, a retired Burlington police captain, says he is a distant relative of O'Kelly. Lynch says the Bible was passed down through the family.

Historians attended the donation event at Belk Library. They say the Bible is a great way for Elon to physically look at its roots.

