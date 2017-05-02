KXTV
Ripon police investigating body found in Stanislaus River

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:44 PM. PDT May 02, 2017

A body was found in the Stanislaus River Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ripon Police Department.

At approximately 1 p.m., the Ripon Police Department and Fire Department responded to the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club based on a report of a body in the river.

Upon arrival, officials recovered the body.

No further information was released by authorities as the investigation continues. 

