Rising river level

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Are the materials being dropped into spillway a short-term solution?
-
Concrete helping secure the dam
-
Woman who took 2013 Oroville Dam photo is 'disappointed' by reaction online
-
Evacuations lifted, but risk level could increase
-
Oroville Dam's infrastructure was questioned years ago
-
Oroville residents still worried despite reduced evacuations
-
Despite erosion, crews forced to increase flows at Lake Oroville Dam
-
Isaiah Laspina lives lifelong dream
-
Tyler Island Flooding
-
How will incoming storms impact Lake Oroville's spillway?
More Stories
-
California man pleads guilty to providing rifles…Feb 16, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
-
Caltrans crews working on roadways ahead of next…Feb 16, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
California evacuees remain in sheltersFeb 16, 2017, 10:51 a.m.