Rocklin Police search for missing man

(Photo: Rocklin PD)

Rocklin Police are searching for a man who has been missing for almost a week.

55-year-old Raymond Wright was last seen on January 11. Family and friends became concerned when he didn't show up for work Friday morning, missed a meeting Saturday and didn't make it to his band practice Sunday.

Wright was last seeing driving a 2016 white Ford F250 with California license plate 29821Z1.

“It is completely out of character for him to disappear,” said Wright's daughter Haley Kendall. “We desperately want to find him safely and we ask anyone who has seen him or has knowledge of his whereabouts to call the Rocklin Police Department immediately.”

Wright's cell phone has been turned off. He last spoke to a friend around 9 a.m. the same day he disappeared.

If you know where Wright may be, contact the Rocklin Police Department at (916) 625-5400.

© 2018 KXTV-TV