Roseville police officer dies after battle with brain cancer

(Courtesy: Roseville PD)

A Roseville police officer has died after a long battle with brain cancer, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Officer Bobby Seich, who had Glioblastoma, moved to Roseville from Florida to work for the police department a few years ago.

At the time he was a brain cancer survivor. However, it later came back and Officer Seich was placed in hospice care last week before passing away Tuesday.

© 2017 KXTV-TV