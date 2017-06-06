KXTV
Roseville police officer dies after battle with brain cancer

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 12:59 PM. PDT June 06, 2017

A Roseville police officer has died after a long battle with brain cancer, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Officer Bobby Seich, who had Glioblastoma, moved to Roseville from Florida to work for the police department a few years ago.

At the time he was a brain cancer survivor. However, it later came back and Officer Seich was placed in hospice care last week before passing away Tuesday.

