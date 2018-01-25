'Sí, se puede': Arizona woman shot in Las Vegas mass shooting speaks of amazing recovery

Jovanna Calzadillas speaks about her road to recovery after she was shot when a man opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - An Arizona woman shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting has made what the Barrow Neurological Institute is calling an amazing recovery.

After being on life support, she spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday, saying she feels "strong and positive."

"A part of me changed that night. Even though I won’t be the same old Jovanna, I will come back stronger," Jovanna Calzadillas said.

Jovanna was one of the hundreds injured at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in October when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on thousands of concert-goers watching Jason Aldean perform.

According to the Barrow Neurological Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital, her brain injury was so severe "doctors in Las Vegas did not expect her to live."

Her husband Francisco Calzadillas, a Salt River police officer, said doctors in Las Vegas told him there was nothing they could do for her, the injuries were not survivable.

"The hardest part for us was the unknown," Francisco said. "We spent so long seeing Jovanna asleep."

But she kept fighting, and faith kept her family believing she'd recover.

When asked what kept her fighting through the toughest times, Jovanna said her kids and her family.

"I will not quit on them and I will not quit on myself,” she said.

Jovanna was transported via helicopter to Phoenix on Oct. 19 where she received treatment from the Barrow Neurological Institute. Doctors there said when she arrived she was on a ventilator and required continuous medication.

Come Wednesday, she'll soon be discharged from the Barrow Neurological Institute to continue her rehab.

"We will not let people like him win and we will not live in fear. Thank you for all of the love and support," Jovanna said before finishing with encouraging words; "sí, se puede."

Yes, we can.

