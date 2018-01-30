Sac Sheriff searching for missing 87-year-old man

(Photo: Sac Sheriff)

The Sacramento Sheriff is asking for the public's helping finding an 87-year-old man who hasn't been seen since he left his home Tuesday.

Leon Williams, 87, was last seen driving his light gray 2014 Honda CRV with license plate DP542CF.

His vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Greenback Lane from Auburn Blvd. 25 minutes later.

Williams is described as a white man with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan colored fisherman style hat, eye glasses, light colored button-up shirt, khaki pants, and brown slip-on shoes.

Williams suffers from a medical conditions which requires life-sustaining medication and may cause him to become confused or disoriented. He is known to frequent gambling establishments both locally and in Reno, Nevada.

If you have seen Williams, or know where he may be, call the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.

© 2018 KXTV-TV