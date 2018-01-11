KXTV
Close

Sac Sheriff searching for missing man believed to be at-risk

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:02 PM. PST January 11, 2018

The Sacramento Sheriff is asking the public for help finding a missing man, considered to be at-risk due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. 

26-year-old Miguel Melendez-Galindo was first reported missing by his mother Thursday. 

According to Deputies, Melendez-Galindo's home was ransacked. 

His family last heard from Melendez-Galindo on January 9 around 7:20 p.m. 

Melendez-Galindo is described as a Hispanic man. He is 5'5" and weighs around 150 pounds. All of his cars are accounted for.

If you know where Melendez-Galindo is please call the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115. 

© 2018 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories