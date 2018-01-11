Sac Sheriff searching for missing man believed to be at-risk

(Photo: Sac Sheriff)

The Sacramento Sheriff is asking the public for help finding a missing man, considered to be at-risk due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

26-year-old Miguel Melendez-Galindo was first reported missing by his mother Thursday.

According to Deputies, Melendez-Galindo's home was ransacked.

His family last heard from Melendez-Galindo on January 9 around 7:20 p.m.

Melendez-Galindo is described as a Hispanic man. He is 5'5" and weighs around 150 pounds. All of his cars are accounted for.

If you know where Melendez-Galindo is please call the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.

