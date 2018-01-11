Sac Sheriff searching for missing man believed to be at-risk

The Sacramento Sheriff is asking the public for help finding a missing man, considered to be at-risk due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.
26-year-old Miguel Melendez-Galindo was first reported missing by his mother Thursday.
According to Deputies, Melendez-Galindo's home was ransacked.
His family last heard from Melendez-Galindo on January 9 around 7:20 p.m.
Melendez-Galindo is described as a Hispanic man. He is 5'5" and weighs around 150 pounds. All of his cars are accounted for.
If you know where Melendez-Galindo is please call the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.
© 2018 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs