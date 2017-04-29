Sacramentans gather downtown for March of Dimes fundraiser

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stockton hoarding incident found over 100 dogs and cats
-
20-year-old missing after over a month, father searching for answers
-
Suspect in Highlands High School homicide makes first court appearance
-
Music therapy lifting spirits at hospital in Stockton
-
Frustration and confusion over the gas tax bill being passed
-
Sacramento's Ahkello Witherspoon ready for NFL stardom
-
Piano crosswalk now in Modesto
-
Disneyland goers get big surprise on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride
-
Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction
-
Hoarding incident involving dozens of dogs and cats discovered in Stockton
More Stories
-
West Sacramento family welcomes 13-pound, 11-ounce baby boyApr 29, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
-
Father of missing Yuba College Student: 'We're not…Apr 28, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
-
Several players from Sacramento area selected in NFL…Apr 29, 2017, 6:22 p.m.