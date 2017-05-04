Sacramento city council approves $300,000 plan to protect undocumented immigrants
The plan will use taxpayer money to help protect undocumented immigrants in the city and would give them psychological and mental health counseling, interpreter services and offers of help. (May 4, 2017)
KXTV 11:14 PM. PDT May 04, 2017
