Sacramento County lags on building affordable housing

(Photo: Bogdanhoda/Thinkstock)

You've probably heard a lot about affordable housing, but just how much has actually been built?

Gov. Jerry Brown's budget addresses California's housing shortage, but it also recaps how counties across the state have done in terms of constructing affordable housing since 2003.

According to the governor's budget, between 2003-14, only 46 percent of needed affordable housing was actually constructed in Sacramento County.

Other counties fare far worse.

San Joaquin, Yolo and Stanislaus counties all had completion rates below 40 percent, while almost 60 percent of the affordable housing needed in Placer County was built during the same time frame.

So what's behind the shortfall in Sacramento County?

Sacramento Housing Alliance Executive Director Darryl Rutherford said the biggest challenge is sources of funding.

"You have to provide enough subsidy to help operate those and manage those developments over a long amount of time," Rutherford said. "The amount of rents that are being charged for those living in those places aren't high enough for the cost of operating and maintaining affordable housing."

The alliance has lobbied local governments on finding new ways to fund affordable housing. For example, a real estate transfer tax.

© 2017 KXTV-TV