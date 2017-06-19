Sacramento joins UberEATS

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: June 18, 2017
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
Attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Sacramento.
-
Tips for water safety this summer
-
Teenage Muslim girl killed early Sunday
-
Dad pushes Academic Excellence Over Athletics
-
Elk Grove trying to form beer destination for its residents
-
2 children, woman found dead inside Modesto residence
-
Video of Rocklin officer-involved shooting released
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Body discovered in car trunk in RosevilleJun 19, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
-
Sacramento's rich LGBT historyJun 19, 2017, 6:07 a.m.
-
Sacramento hits 106 degrees, breaks record for June 18Jun 18, 2017, 5:22 p.m.