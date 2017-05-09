Sacramento may see cheaper flights because of new agreement

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2011 Getty Images)

Tired of driving to San Francisco for a cheaper flight?

Well, that might change soon.

A new five-year agreement between Sacramento County and the airlines, scheduled to take effect July 1, may lower fares from Sacramento International Airport.

Speaking to the county's Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, Director of Airports John Wheat said the agreement will make SMF "competitive" with other California airports.

"If you watch the fares, the fares go down," Wheat said. "Anytime you can bring in competition, the fares are going down."

The agreement is expected to lower the per passenger cost almost 11 percent through 2018.

The county hopes the agreement will improve relationships with the airlines. Negotiations on a new agreement have been in the works for almost a year.

Wheat said airlines have been adding routes recently because they were expecting a new deal.

