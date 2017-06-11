South Sacramento standoff ends peacefully

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Sacramento Police Department says a standoff ended peacefully with a man inside a south Sacramento home following a domestic violence incident.

The situation began at around 2 p.m. Sunday when the man's wife, who has visible but minor injures, called police. Upon arrival at the home located in the 2000 block of 67th Avenue, the man refused to come out, officials said.

The police department said the couple's 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were inside the house. SWAT was also called before the situation ended peacefully with the man's surrender.

