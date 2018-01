(Photo: Sac PD)

Sacramento Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Shanette Rintson is believed to be at risk.

She was last seen at school in the 6100 block of 48th Avenue.

Rintson is 5'2" and weighs 130 pounds.

She may be with a man, his identity is unknown at this time.

If you have seen Rintson, please call 911.

© 2018 KXTV-TV