The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

The missing person is an 82-year-old Asian woman with gray hair. Her name was not released.

She was last seen near Trimmer Way at 9:30 a.m. wearing a white hat, blue jacket, pink pants, and black shoes.

If you have seen this woman, call the sheriff at 874-5111.

