May is a busy and stressful time of year for college students as they finish up projects, papers, and studying for final exams.

The difference in a letter grade could be the difference in whether or not a student graduates.

Tyler Anderson is a CSUS student and commuter from Citrus Heights. He sometimes spends as much as 12 hours on campus. Instead of going home on his breaks, he will sometimes nap.

"It hasn't been for a while actually,” Anderson said. “I don't know, maybe once a week maybe."



To help students through finals week, the California State University Sacramento campus newspaper, the Hornet, published a "nap roadmap” with a list of spots across campus to hit snooze.

The campus library, quad, and University Union were just a few spots that made the list.

Gino Platina is a CSUS graduate that now works for admissions. He says he takes short naps each day on his hour-long lunch break.

"I have a 4-year-old autistic son,” Platina said. “He's awake most of the night. He was up at 2:30 in the morning."

While taking a nap on the job or during class could get you in trouble, there is some science behind the power of the nap.

Sleep is the second most common reason for bad grades among students at CSUS, next to stress, and after anxiety, said Reva Wittenberg, the Associate Director or Campus Wellness.

"A power nap is the best way to boost your productivity, your alertness,” Wittenberg said. “Sleep is essential, it's not about being lazy, it's about being practicing good self-care."

A 15 to 30 minute nap can help jumpstart your day, she said.



