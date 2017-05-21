Sacramento 'Sunday Street' activates corridor on Broadway

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man saves child from Sacramento River, doesn't resurface
-
Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading
-
A botulism outbreak sickens 10 people
-
Driver caught on dash cam illegally passing Highway 70 traffic
-
The history of the payphone
-
AT&T workers go on strike
-
What it's like to be Sikh in a post 9/11 world
-
Community rallies around undocumented worker detained by ICE
-
Newsom: California will lead movement against Trump
-
Air travelers from California to be impacted by REAL ID Act
More Stories
-
Teenager latest to die in California's full, cold riversMay 21, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
'Sunday Street on Broadway' draws thousandsMay 21, 2017, 7:28 p.m.
-
Man saves child after falling into Sacramento River,…May 21, 2017, 12:35 p.m.