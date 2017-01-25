Sacramento will stay 'sanctuary city' despite President Trump's threats

Perhaps the single most striking visual image that says Sacramento in bold face type, this iconic bridge has been often painted and photographed. Julio Mestres/Flickr (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

President Donald Trump discussed on Wednesday that he would crack down on “sanctuary cities", which includes Sacramento.

He did not give specifics on his plan, but Trump did sign an executive order to increase enforcement powers for border agents and to also strip federal funding from cities that do not cooperate with immigration enforcement (ICE).

Despite the President's threats, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he will not back down. The mayor said he will abide by the 1985 sanctuary city ordinance prohibiting police from questioning anyone on their legal status.

"We are not going to trade the civil rights of people for federal money you compromise a lot in politics but you don't compromise civil rights," Mayor Steinberg said.

The mayor also said he will not be bullied by President Trump.

"I think the President's executive order is an abomination," Steinberg added.

Steinberg said he will find creative ways to shelter people if he needs to, like Edwin Valdez' parents.

"If my parents do get deported I have to assume the position of head of household and I have to provide for my sisters," Valdez said.

He is currently a full-time student and works at Sacramento ACT, an organization that advocated for underserved communities.

"It's as scary going to work, coming home and not finding them, or that my parents will go out to work and might not be back home," Valdez said.

Governor Jerry Brown and Mayor Steinberg's stance on keeping the state and city a safe haven gives Valdez some peace. He believes he thinks they will protect his parents.

"I do feel like they will defend what it means to be a family, or Americans," Valdez said, "We're going to continue to work with each other as communities to defend each other".

