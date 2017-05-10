Sacramento's new 'pot boss' working on permits for marijuana delivery services

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Sacramento's new pot boss is hoping to develop a permit to legalize marijuana delivery services.

According to websites and city officials, there are 180 marijuana delivery services. They're all illegal.

Joe Devlin with the Dity of Sacramento is the city's first marijuana boss. Among a lot of tasks he's working on, one of them is developing a framework and draft for a marijuana delivery permit.

There are several issues he's working on addressing for the permit including how to track transactions, vehicles companies use, verification of cannabis patient, insurance, and locations.

