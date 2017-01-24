Sacramento's NO DAPL protesters are pushing against Trump

NO DAPL PROTESTORS IN CITY HALL SACRAMENTO

In the wake of President Trump's Administration moving forward with the North Dakota Pipeline, Sacramento protestors took to the streets.

The group NO DAPL-Sacramento said the decision by the Trump administration is dangerous for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and the environment.

"The native people truly hoped that he would step up and be a leader like he was supposed to be, us native people take our leaders very seriously," protestor Marge Grow-Eppard said.

President Trump made the executive order Tuesday morning which will start both projects, the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline. Trump said these projects are needed to create jobs and expand the oil industry across the United States.

Protestor and organizer for NO DAPL-Sacramento, Cecilia Madrigal, said she is upset with the Trump's administrations' efforts to reverse President Obama's work.

"There are better things we could be doing, we need to vamp up [the] renewable energy industry." Madrigal said.

The protestors met outside of the Army Corps of Engineers offices on 1325 J St in Sacramento and marched to City Hall to speak during the City Council meeting.

"It is the peoples power, that moves our government and the more of us collected show that we are not with this administrations idea of dirty energy, then they will be forced to change it," Madrigal said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV