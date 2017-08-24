School tells boy his hair is too long, violates grooming code
Can't get enough of ABC10 Morning Blend? Join the team each weekday morning at 8:15 a.m. on the ABC10 Facebook page for Morning Blend Extra Shot. Did you miss a show? Don't worry, you can catch up here: http://on.abc10.com/2uisjx3
KXTV 8:42 AM. PDT August 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Off-duty Modesto police officer killed in fatal crash
-
Fans rally for Colin Kaepernick
-
Parents, students challenge Joshua ISD grooming policy
-
Sacramento County leaders seeking options for homeless along American River Parkway
-
Man charged in fatal crash talks about conversation with family
-
Amazon working toward air cargo facility at Sacramento International Airport
-
California bill proposes treating white supremacists as terrorists, expanding hate crime laws
-
What was the law President Trump signed in Reno?
More Stories
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced…Aug 23, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
-
Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigueAug 24, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speechesAug 24, 2017, 5:32 a.m.