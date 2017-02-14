Schools closed in dam evacuation areas

Empty Classroom (Photo: recep-bg)

Dozens of schools in evacuation areas throughout Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties are closed.

Nearly 200,000 people, who evacuated Sunday over fears that a damaged spillway at Lake Oroville could fail and unleash a wall of water, have to stay away indefinitely while officials race to repair it before more rains arrive Thursday.

Many districts were closed Monday in observance of President Abraham Lincoln's birthday. School officials say they will now remain closed until they are told by authorities that the area is safe.

Schools in the Marysville Joint Unified, the Wheatland Union High School District, the Plumas Lake Elementary School District, Yuba City and Live Oak unified school districts and Browns Elementary School District are closed.

Ten school districts in Sutter County are closed while 12 schools in the Bangor Union Elementary School District area closed.

Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges, released a statement on how the situation is affecting Butte and Yuba community college districts.

"“The community college districts affected by the Lake Oroville situation continue to focus on the safety of students, staff and of all residents in the region," Oakley said. "The state chancellor's office is working with the districts to minimize any impact that closure of Butte and Yuba colleges and their centers may have on academic calendars. These colleges are committed to their will communities' wellbeing and will play important roles as the region recovers from this emergency and moves forward.”

