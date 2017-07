White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer briefs members of the media during a daily briefing at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Olivier Douliery (Photo credit should read OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Sean Spicer has resigned from his position as the White House press secretary, according to a report from the New York Times

The move comes in response to President Trump offering the communications director position to Anthony Scaramucci, according to the New York Times and Associated Press.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

