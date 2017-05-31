Fatal crash closes two lanes on southbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A fatal crash has closed two lanes on southbound I-5 near the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say the single-vehicle crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over, before hitting a pole and catching fire.

The crash has closed the no. 2 and no. 3 lanes, and there is no estimated time for re-opening.

SAC Southbound I-5 near Laguna Bl. Watch for slow traffic. Lanes #2 and 3 closed due to serious vehicle collision, No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 31, 2017

