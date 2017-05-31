KXTV
Close

Fatal crash closes two lanes on southbound I-5 near Laguna Boulevard

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:27 PM. PDT May 31, 2017

A fatal crash has closed two lanes on southbound I-5 near the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say the single-vehicle crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over, before hitting a pole and catching fire. 

The crash has closed the no. 2 and no. 3 lanes, and there is no estimated time for re-opening.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories