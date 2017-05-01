Sheriff: 18-year-old killed in Rio Linda stabbing

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death Monday evening in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 7 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing in the 6700 block of West 2nd Street in Rio Linda. Upon arrival, authorities located an 18-year-old male who had been stabbed in the upper torso. Deputies also located another 18-year-old male inside the residence, who had major injuries to his hands.

The male who was stabbed later died at the hospital. The second male is undergoing treatment.

Authorities say there were some issues between the two parties previously. They came together at the residence where a physical fight ensued.

