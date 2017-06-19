Sheriff: Burglar accidentally shoots, kills another burglar at east Macon home

Police say James Robert Young Jr. was shot and killed Monday morning while attempting to burlarize a home. The accused shooter was another burglar.

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m.: Coroner Leon Jones has identified the man that the sheriff's office says was shot to death by a fellow burglar Monday morning.

He is James Robert Young, age 41.

Jones said he pronounced Young dead on the scene.

The second burglar is still unidentified.

__________________________________

The Bibb County sheriff says one burglar accidentally shot and killed a second this morning at an East Macon home.

Sheriff David Davis says it happened around 10 a.m. at 152 Bradstone Circle, off Millerfield Road.

He says the woman who lives there woke up to find two men in her house.

When she yelled, the men ran out, but one fired a shot over his shoulder at her. Instead, he hit the other burglar in the head.

The dead man has not been identified, and so far, there is no description of the shooter.

