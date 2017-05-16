Shooting in Yolo County sends man to hospital

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Monday evening.

At approximately 11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 116A and County Road 116B outside of Knights Landing following a call from the victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a 24-year-old male was located on the side of the road with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities say. The victim told deputies he was taken from Woodland and shot.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is currently unavailable.

It doesn’t appear that the victim was randomly targeted, the sheriff’s office said.

© 2017 KXTV-TV