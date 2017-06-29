Sinkhole swallows car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A chaotic scene in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning after a sinkhole swallowed a car.
The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Locust. The car’s owners were inside a nearby gym when their car went down into the sinkhole. No one was injured.
The car was removed by a crane around 9 a.m.
Photos: Car swallowed by sinkhole in downtown STL
According to a city and traffic inspector, an eight-inch water main had been broken for some time.
Facebook Live: Sinkhole swallows car on 6th Street and Locust
No other details have been released.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs