Skydiver killed in accident near Lodi Parachute Center

A skydiver was killed near the Lodi Parachute Center on Wednesday afternoon in Acampo.

At approximately 4 p.m., the San Joaquin County Fire Department responded to a call of a parachute accident near the center in the 2500 block of Jahant Road, according to American Medical Response.

The FAA says they are investigating the incident involving the skydiver who was using a wingsuit and landed just north of the Lodi Airport.

A coroner was called out to further investigate the body.

In Sept. of 2016, the Lodi Parachute Center was being investigated for skydiving related deaths after two were killed in tandem near the center.

No further details have been released.

