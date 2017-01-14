Snow more fun: Over 1,000 lbs. of trash left behind at Oak Hill Snow Play area

Trash left behind by visitors to Oak Hill Snow Play area near Flagstaff, Arizona. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Talk about gross!

U.S. Forest Service employees at Kaibab National Forest had to do major dirty work recently after visitors left hundreds of pounds of trash behind at Oak Hill Snow Play area.

The U.S. Forest Service posted Thursday that they filled six vehicles with more than 1,000 lbs. of trash.

"We need your help in keeping the National Forest clean for other users," their Facebook post said.

A good reminder to pack it in, pack it out and leave no trace!

Browser does not support iframes.

(© 2017 KPNX)