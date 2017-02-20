Source: Kings to cut Matt Barnes

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. PHOTO: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins won't be the only one leaving Sacramento.

According to ABC10's Sean Cunningham, league sources have confirmed the Sacramento Kings are expected to cut Matt Barnes, a day after trading away DeMarcus Cousins.

Barnes, 36, was signed by the Kings before the start of this season. A Sacramento native who attended Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, Barnes averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.3 minutes for the Kings this season.

The league source spoke to ABC10 under the condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been made official.

