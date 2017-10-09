Southern California fire burns near homes

A wind-driven wildfire is sweeping along the outskirts of a Southern California subdivision.

The blaze erupted at late morning Monday in Anaheim and moved rapidly through hills and canyons in Orange County, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Authorities have ordered evacuations of neighborhoods and two elementary schools and shut down heavily traveled freeways.

City officials could not immediately say how many people are affected.

An evacuation center is being set up at a downtown community center. Authorities also are setting up a place for residents to evacuate their horses.

In Northern California, firefighters are battling blazes that have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings.

© 2017 KXTV-TV