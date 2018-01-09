St. Louis Zoo cheetahs: 6 weeks old

ST. LOUIS – Everyone’s favorite cheetah cubs turned 6 weeks old this week.

The St. Louis Zoo shared these photos of their eight cheetah cubs. The zoo says they’re doing well and have started to explore outside their whelping box.

“For the first several weeks, the mother, Bingwa, chose to stay in the whelping box she gave birth in, as it provided security for the cubs and kept them near her. The box is purposely left empty, without any flooring substrate or materials, for the safety of the cubs. As the cubs continue to grow larger and the family group spends more time outside the whelping box, the box will be removed from the maternity den. #animalsalways#cheetahcubs Top photo: six weeks old. Bottom photo: four weeks old,” The zoo shared on Instagram.

Photo credit: Carrie Felsher

Three males and five females were born on Nov. 26, 2017.

