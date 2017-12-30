Stanislaus County reports first flu death of the season in people under 65

Flu vaccine (Photo: WFAA)

A woman in her 60s became the first flu-related death among people under the age of 65 in Stanislaus County this flu season.

“This death is a sad reminder that flu can be deadly, especially for people at risk for severe disease,” said Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan.

Health officials said flu activity is currently high in Stanislaus County.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting.

Officials said that those at highest risk are young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months receive an annual flu vaccine.

Officials recommend that people experiencing flu-like symptoms contact their health care provider if they have severe symptoms, trouble breathing, are pregnant, or have chronic health conditions such as lung or heart disease or diabetes.

A list of upcoming flu vaccination clinics can be found on the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency website.

