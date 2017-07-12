KXTV
Lockdown at Washington State Capitol Campus lifted

KING 5

Kelsey Caulfield and Bryce Newberry, KING 11:08 AM. PDT July 12, 2017

A lockdown at the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol tweeted about the lockdown at 9:44 a.m. saying police were deployed to the Natural Resource Building and Office Building 2.

A person left the Office Building 2 and reported hearing suspicious noises that they thought were gunfire to an employee, who then called 911 at 9:14 a.m., according to WSP spokesperson Kyle Moore. 

WSP and Olympia police searched the Natural Resource Building and Office Building 2, which are connected by a parking garage. No evidence of shots fired or a gunman were found. 

Police said they planned to bring in a bomb squad as a precaution to search the buildings.

