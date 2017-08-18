Steve Bannon meets guests before U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a listening session with manufacturing CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House February 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon resigned from his position two weeks ago, ABC News confirmed.

Bannon, the former head of conservative media outlet Breitbart News, is the latest Trump administration aide to leave the White House, following former press secretary Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist, @ABC News has learned. https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/eeH3TRHBoO — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC10.com for more update.

© 2017 KXTV-TV