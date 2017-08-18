White House chief strategist Steve Bannon resigned from his position two weeks ago, ABC News confirmed.
Bannon, the former head of conservative media outlet Breitbart News, is the latest Trump administration aide to leave the White House, following former press secretary Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
BREAKING: Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist, @ABC News has learned. https://t.co/n7TqA3E2wo pic.twitter.com/eeH3TRHBoO— ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2017
