Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:04 AM. PDT August 18, 2017

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon resigned from his position two weeks ago, ABC News confirmed.

Bannon, the former head of conservative media outlet Breitbart News, is the latest Trump administration aide to leave the White House, following former press secretary Sean Spicer, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC10.com for more update.

