Steve Kerr will coach Golden State in Game 2 of NBA Finals
Associated Press , KXTV
3:41 PM. PDT June 04, 2017

Steve Kerr will coach Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after missing 11 games because of back problems.
