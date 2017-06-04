Steve Kerr will coach Golden State in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. PHOTO: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr will coach Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after missing 11 games because of back problems.

