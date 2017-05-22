Stockton looking at optons to keep animal shelter success going

Joe Campbell of Lockeford with his new adopted dog, Zoey, outside the Stockton Animal Shelter.

Joe Campbell of Lockeford is adopting a new family friend.

“We have two dogs at home and we just decided to adopt Zoey here," says Lockeford.

Five years ago, it may not have been so easy for Campbell to adopt at the Stockton Animal Shelter. Then, many animals came in abused and in poor health, but an experimental partnership introduced by the San Francisco SPCA turned things around.

San Francisco had more people wanting to adopt than animals available.

So, they looked to Stockton. 12 full-time staff members were brought to the Port City.

It made for a dramatic change.

“And what we provide is mainly the medical care. So those were things that were completely absent in the shelter. And that is putting in vaccine and medical protocols as well as spay and neuter to keep animals flowing through," says Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, President of the San Francisco SPCA.

The Stockton Animal Shelter houses animals from the city and San Joaquin County. In less than three years, the number of animals leaving the shelter alive has become the largest improvement in shelter history.

Once at just 32 percent, now 82 percent leave the shelter with a new leash on life.

But next year, the San Francisco SPCA is ending its partnership.

“We’re not walking away from the shelter, but really pushing the city to take on a program that has been successful," says Scarlett.

That leaves the shelter with four options:

Take over all the shelter operations and positions the SF SPCA has provided Outsource shelter operations Negotiate a new deal with the SPCA, a deal the SPCA no longer wants Or, reduce the live release rate and level of service the community is now accustomed to

Councilman Jesus Andrade says the shelter has done a phenomenal job. He simply wants the option that continues the shelter’s success.

“I just want to see more animals survive. The good things that are happening here," says Andrade, who's district is where the shelter is located.

If the city takes over shelter operations itself, it will cost more than twice as much to run. 17 new positions would be hired at more than $1.6 million compared to $750,000 for the SPCA’S help, which the SPCA also subsidizes.

One thing is for certain, everyone agrees there should be more Zoey’s to adopt that are healthy, happy and spade or neutered.

© 2017 KXTV-TV