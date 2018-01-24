Stockton Police search for 14-year-old homicide suspect

(Photo: Stockton PD)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old wanted in connection to the homicide of a 20-year-old man in Stockton.

Eric Lamar Sloan Jr. is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in the Food 4 Less parking lot on E. March Lane on January 12.

Sloan is described as being between 5'2" and 5'4" tall and weighing around 110 pounds.

Police have said that Sloan is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Sloan, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, of Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

