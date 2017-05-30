Stockton Police using icy treats as tool to connect with the community

9 year old Kiara Gonzalez chills out with a frozen treat compliments of the Stockton Police and Fire Deparments and the Support Stockton Police organization at Stockton's Gleason Park Downtown.

9-year-old Kiara Gonzalez knows a good deed when she tastes one.

"Nice," says the third grader from Spanos Elementary School in downtown Stockton.

Gonzalez was one of dozens of K-8th grade students invited by the Stockton Police Department, Stockton Fire Department and the community organization Support Stockton Police Department for frozen treats at Gleason Park near Downtown.

"We do like to be present here when something happens to be proactive to do some outreach in this area as we do with other areas. We've been trying to get in here and build some relationships. We've had 'Coffee with Police' at Spanos School. We're trying to get in here and put a face to a name," says Rosie Calderon with the Stockton Police Department.

Officers and firefighters mingled and spoke with kids. Stockton Police brought their motorcycle patrol officers. Stockton Fire brought one of their ladder trucks.

There was also music provided by a local Spanish speaking radio station.

Police say Gleason Park has been the scene of shots fired, drug dealing, loitering and sleeping in the park.

Parents in the neighborhood have been more comfortable contacting officers as result of the public outreach, according to police.

