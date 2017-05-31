Stockton's Dress for Success devastated after items stolen

Alicia Leon gets fitted with a free, donated dress suit with help from Carol Stafford of Stockton's Dress for Success. The non-profit located in Stockton's Downtown West Weber Avenue Warehouse building was burglarized last week.

46-year-old Alicia Leon is desperately looking for work.

"My confidence is going to be better. I'm going to have clothes that I can go and feel good about myself," says Leon.

Leon got referred by a local agency to Stockton's Dress for Success.

It's a non-profit international organization that empowers low-income women. Volunteers get women ready for a job interview, prepping them with questions and fitting them into suits and accessories all for free.

But last week, the Stockton location was burglarized. Glass was shattered by a brick at night. High end purses, designer suits, shoes and accessories donated by the community were gone.

"For them to break the window and come in it was really just useless. They didn't have to do that. We would have given them the things," said Carol Stafford, director of community relations and co-founder of Stockton Dress for Success.

The two women who run Dress for Success were visibly devastated and stunned by what they saw. Ironically, it was the first day the location saw clients after preparing to open since last summer.

The non-profit location is looking for help and donations from the community to help refill their needs.

