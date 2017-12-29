Stolen deer camera now sending selfies months after theft, sheriff says

ROSELAND, LA. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help after a deer camera stolen earlier this year is now sending photos of its thief.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that a high-dollar deer camera was stolen from a property on Holloway Road in Roseland on Oct. 24. The camera was equipped with cellular service and sent a photo to the original owner Thursday night.

Edwards said the photos are of the alleged thief who did not realize that the camera was sending selfies to the original owner.

Anyone with information or can identify the “selfie-incriminator” is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.

