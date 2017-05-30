Student accuses teacher of bullying over 'man bun'

GASTON, NC (WCNC)- A Gaston County 8th grader is accusing a teacher at his school of incessantly bullying him, particularly about the way he wears his hair.

Alex Davis wears his hair up in what he calls a “man bun,” but he says one of his teachers at W.C. Friday Middle School called him names because of it, including a homophobic slur.

The story has since gone viral, published on sites like Yahoo, Cosmopolitan, and Allure.

“He said I can't have my hair up like this because I'm not a girl,” Alex recalled. “In front of everybody.”

“He told me to get the crap out of my hair, and if I didn't I would have to go to the office for defiance.”

Alex has Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism that usually affects social and communication skills.

He wonders now if that’s why he was singled out.

“It's embarrassing,” he said. “I don't want to be in that situation where everyone's looking at me and laughing and stuff so I said I’d just take it down and deal with it. I didn't know what else to do because he was a teacher and I didn't want to have to go to the office.”

But that’s when he says his teacher crossed the line.

“Alex comes home and tells me that [the teacher] physically pulled the hair tie out of his hair,” Alex’s mother Amanda said.

Amanda says she immediately confronted the teacher via email, who responded that he was only joking around.

But she sees nothing funny about it.

“It's just something else to bully him about,” she said. “This is not OK to do it's not OK to accept. People have to be held accountable.”

Amanda says the school has not disciplined the teacher.

Gaston County School district spokesperson Todd Hagans told NBC Charlotte in an email:

“The school has met with the parent and tried to be helpful and accommodating. The school does not have information that supports her story.”

Amanda says only the assistant principal agreed to meet with her, and she claims still nothing was done.

“Just because he's the child in this situation doesn't mean that he's not telling the truth,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alex says his classmates have supported him by going to class with their hair in buns, too.

“It makes me feel like people actually care,” Alex said.

He has since been moved out of that teacher’s class, per his mother’s request.

© 2017 WCNC.COM