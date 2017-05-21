'Sunday Street on Broadway' draws thousands

A nearly two-mile stretch of Sacramento’s Broadway drew thousands to the historic downtown street.



“Sunday Street” was a family-friendly event that engaged the community in free "active" events like yoga, cycling demos, street performers, and other events for families to enjoy.

Spokesperson for the Greater Broadway District, Erika Bjork, says the idea is to change the mindset and engage people with the importance of being a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly city.



“Open street events are part of a global movement of transforming streets into pop-up parks and activated public spaces,” according to the City of Sacramento website.

“I really like that there are just so many people out because it shows that the people in Sacramento value community and value," said Hollie Jackson-Ng, who attended the event.



Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city leaders attended the event.



Click here to view the promotional video about the event posted by the City of Sacramento.

