Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Rio Linda

UPDATED: May 2, 2017 1 p.m.

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies have arrested Nicholas Jospeh Scott and charged him with murder in the Wednesday stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Rio Linda.

Scott was found inside the home where the 18-year-old was found dead, deputies said. Scott had major injuries to his hands at the time officers found him.

ORIGINAL STORY

A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death Monday evening in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 7 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing in the 6700 block of West 2nd Street in Rio Linda. Upon arrival, authorities located an 18-year-old male who had been stabbed in the upper torso. Deputies also located another 18-year-old male inside the residence, who had major injuries to his hands.

The male who was stabbed later died at the hospital. The second male is undergoing treatment.

Authorities say there were some ongoing issues between the two parties previously. The deceased male arrived at the residence of the other male, and a physical altercation ensued.

