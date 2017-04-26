KXTV
Delaware trooper shot at convenience store dies

Associated Press , KXTV 2:21 PM. PDT April 26, 2017

A Delaware State Police trooper shot in a convenience store parking lot has died.

State police said Wednesday at a news conference at a hospital that the trooper received treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital, but passed away there.

He was shot earlier Wednesday at a Wawa store in Bear.

Police say a suspect is holed up in a house about 15 miles south of the shooting scene and has fired on officers there. They are trying to negotiate with him.

