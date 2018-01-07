KXTV
Close

Sydney, Australia sees hottest day in more than 70 years

Cameron Songer, KENS 2:01 PM. PST January 07, 2018

Temperatures in the Sydney, Australia area reached well into the triple digits Sunday, with the western suburb of Penrith hitting 116 degrees Farenheit.

The scorching temperatures are part of the summer in the southern hemisphere, which experiences winter while the United States and the rest of the northern hemisphere has its summer.

116 degrees Farenheit measures 47.3 Celsius. At first, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology thought it was the hottest day in Sydney's history, but later found a 47.8-degree day in 1939.

The triple digit temperatures are not expected to last. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay in the vicinity of 90 degrees.

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories