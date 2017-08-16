2017 might as well be known as the year of crazy food stunts.
After Starbucks came out with their Unicorn Frappe, Burger King came out with a Lucky Charm shake. But Taco Bell is all the talk after they announced they are testing out a burrito with spicy pop rocks inside.
The latest creation, the "Firecracker Burrito," is filled with cheese, beef, tortilla strips, rice-- and a small packet of spicy pop rocks.
The cayenne popping crystals are reportedly only available in Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Tustin, California.
Pop rocks... and @tacobell burritos?!?! Yuppp, it's happening y'all! Check out this Firecracker burrito, a new test item for TB, at the location marked in this photo!! 🔥🌯💥 . . . #foodbeast #tacobell #fastfood #newfastfood #testitem #firecrackerburrito #poprocksburrito #poprocks #burrito #outhereflourishing
