Taco Tuesday: Taco Bell giving away free tacos

This week, Taco Tuesday means free tacos at Taco Bell.

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors winning Game 3 of the NBA Finals by “stealing a road win," Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway is from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide.

“Crunch time during the NBA Finals has a whole new meaning when a stolen win on the road means everyone in America can again win a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell," said Marisa Thalberg, the company's chief marketing officer in a news release. “Regardless of which team ultimately wins the championship, we love that the real winners will be taco fans everywhere."

No purchase is necessary and there’s a limit of one freebie per person while supplies last, according to the promotion rules.

Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista. Follow her on Twitter: @TCPalmKelly

